The Epic Sports Academy is offering two new week-long camps in Salmon Arm and Armstrong. (Epic Sports Academy)

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

The Epic Sports Academy is offering two new camps this summer for seven to 13-year-olds in Salmon Arm.

The camps are designed to help children learn interpersonal values.

“(As well as) Confidence, teamwork and learning skills so they can use it in game situations. Our interest is in having fun, we feel if you’re having fun learning the skills you’ll do better at it,” said Gregg Nicholson, the Epic Sports Academy director.

Academy was founded seven years ago by Gregg and Michelle Nicholson, each camp is made up of 15 to 20 kids and costs $225 per child.

The “Game on!” camp offers six different sports including dodgeball and ultimate frisbee and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8-12 at South Broadview Elementary School in Salmon Arm. The same camp is also offered July 15-19 at Highland Park Elementary School in Armstrong.

The “Skills and Thrills!” camp covers four sports: basketball, volleyball, soccer and flag football. It is held August 12-16 at South Broadview Elementary School in Salmon Arm, and August 19 to 23 at Highland Park Elementary School in Armstrong.

For more information you can visit the Epic Sports Academy website.

