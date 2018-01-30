Senior Golds go 2-1 at tournament

Good results for local squad in Abbotsford

The Salmon Arm Senior Golds Basketball team went 2-1 in the Yale Lions Invitational Basketball Tournament in Abbotsford over the weekend.

In their first game versus the Lions, the Golds lost 79-63. Alton Neid, Gavin Limber and Noah Jansen led the Golds with nine points each, while Daniel Wyss and Noah Vieira-Shay added eight points each.

In their second game of the tournament, the Golds were up against Panorama Ridge from Surrey. They held onto the lead for the entire game and won 49-40. Limber led the Golds with 10 points and Alton Neid added eight points of his own. In what ended up as an exciting finish, the Golds defeated Mission 56-54. In a long pass up the sideline, Vieira-Shay was fouled with three seconds left on the clock and went to shoot two bonus shots from the foul line. He swished both free-throws to win the game.

Neid led all scorers with 13 points, while Wyss added 11 points, Vieira-Shay had 10 points and both Silas Hecker and Evan Smith added eight points each. Hecker was named player of the game.

The Golds have another busy week, playing host to Mount Boucherie Secondary from West Kelowna on Tuesday night in league play.

The Jewels’ game begins at 5 p.m. and the Golds tip-off at 6:45.

To complete their final tournament of the year, the Golds travel to Sahali Secondary in Kamloops on Friday and Saturday. The Golds final league game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13, when they play host to Rutland from Kelowna. To finish off February, the Golds will host the Okanagan Valley Championships on the 23 and 24.

