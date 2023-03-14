UBCO and Kelowna native Justin Towill has won third tournaments this season. (Bob Frid/UBCO Heat Athletics)

Shooting low: Kelowna golfer wins third tournament of the year

Towill’s two birdies and an eagle on the back nine led win to the victory

Justin Towill is having a career year.

The 21-year-old Kelowna native won his third golf tournament of the season for UBC Okanagan last week. In the final round of the RMC Collegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, Towill overcame a three-shot deficit with two birdies and an eagle on the back nine to complete the comeback and even win by two strokes.

Towill won the tournament by shooting a -5. As a team, UBCO finished eighth with a combined score of +50.

