The Shuswap Chix 18+ open ringette team claimed the gold medal and championship banner at the 2019 Kelowna Sweetheart Tournament, held Feb. 8-10. Over 75 teams from Alberta and B.C. competed, across several age divisions. (Tina Pomponio photo)

Shuswap Chix win gold at Kelowna Sweetheart Tournament

Ringette team sweeps annual competition undefeated

The Shuswap Chix ringette team are celebrating two gold-medal finishes in a row after claiming the top spot in the Kelowna Sweetheart Ringette Tournament, held Feb. 8-10.

Shuswap goalie Colleen Moorhouse played outstanding over the weekend, only letting in five goals over five games across the entire competition.

In their first game of the weekend, Shuswap took on Kelowna, coming out on top with a 7-1 win against the host team.

The Chix were up against the Prince George Rush in their second game of the tournament. Shuswap was strong on the ice once again in this game and dominated the scoring with a 9-1 finish when all was done.

Finishing the round robin portion of the tournament with a match against Vernon, Shuswap dropped their local rivals down the standings with a 7-2 win.

In the semifinal game, Shuswap had a feisty rematch with Prince George. While the Rush put in a lot of energy out on the ice, the Chix found the back of the net six times with their shots where Prince George only found it once. Stellar goaltending by Moorhouse proved especially important in this game.

Going into the gold medal game against a well-practiced Vernon team, Shuswap stayed a couple steps ahead of them and finished with a 6-0 Gold Medal win.

The Shuswap Chix are made up of coach Cathy Lipsett and players Carmyn Ferguson, Karli Yarish, Erika Lipsett, Taylor Pomponio, Mallory Puddifant, Brittany Burge, Megan Weatherill, Alex Barthel (Lipsett), Brooklyn Hay, Melanie Wakutz, Paige Castle, Riley Pickrell and Colleen Moorhouse.

Shuswap Chix are having an exhibition game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Shaw Centre, kicking off at 2:45 p.m. on the Newnes Spectator ice. Admission is by donation at the door, and all proceeds are being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

 

