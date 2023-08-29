Shuswap curlers secure gold at 55+ BC Games

Team Stephenson, consisting of Doug Buchanan, Kate Horne and Larry and Jane Stephenson, won gold in the 65+ Mixed Team Curling category at the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford, Aug. 22-26. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap’s Team Stephenson dusted off their shoes and brooms and joined several thousand athletes competing in the 55+ BC Games, August 22-26 in Abbotsford.

Competing in the 65+ Mixed Team Curling category, they brought home Gold after defeating Team Sears from Armstrong representing Zone 5 Okanagan Similkameen in an exciting extra end final game. Skip Larry Stephenson piloted his team of wife Jane at lead, second Doug Buchanan and third Kate Horne, representing Zone 8 South Central which encompasses an area from Ashcroft to Revelstoke and the Alberta border.

Larry said the host club provided excellent ice conditions and a warm, welcoming environment for all and added, “The team played great in front of me and I’m proud of them.” Asked what stood out, he replied, “I’d have to say, the camaraderie amongst the teams and the countless smiling volunteers.”

Larry said they often ran into Salmon Arm’s 2024 Host Committee members who were shadowing the event in preparation for hosting next year’s games, Sept 10-14. The 55+ BC Games are the largest annual multi-sport event for the 55+ population of B.C., and offer an opportunity to participate in a wide variety of sports and activities from triathlon, archery and bridge to lawn bowling, soccer and swimming (to name but a few).

Team Stephenson qualified for the National Games in Quebec City in August, 2024. Congratulations Team Stephenson.

