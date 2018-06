U13 boys keep contest even into second half before Blaze blasts them

Adrian LeClair of the U13 Shuswap FC squad keeps possession of the ball under pressure from the Kamloops Blaze on Sunday, June 10 at Blackburn Park. (Brad Calkins photo)

The U13 Shuswap FC boys soccer team put up a great effort Sunday at Blackburn Park versus the league-leading U13 Kamloops Blaze.

The score was tied 2-2 at the half, but the speedy Blaze managed to get in four more markers before the final whistle blew.

It was the Sam show for Shuswap, with Sam Skubiak and Sam Calkins scoring the hometeam’s goals.