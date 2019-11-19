Shuswap families bring home medals from Calgary karate tournament

The Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge was good to martial artists from Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Climbing the karate podium was a family affair for a Provincial Martial Arts Shuswap team who travelled to compete in the Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge held in Calgary on Nov. 16.

Reg Eddy brought home a silver medal in the black belt men’s empty hand forms event and a bronze in weapon forms. His daughter, Elyssa Eddy, competed in the black belt girls division placing third in point sparring.

Chris Evans, who teaches classes for PMA in Sicamous, won first in the men’s black belt kickboxing division, third in point sparring and third in katas. Evans’ youngest daughter, Austyn, brought home two bronze medals for point sparring and katas. His eldest daughter, Natalia Suk, placed second in continuous sparring. Ten-year-old Ella Suk was the only junior black belt competitor in the 12-and-under division so she stepped up and competed with the teenagers. She still held her own, ranking fourth in continuous sparring and fifth in katas.

“Karate is a great family sport,” said Holly Raczynski, the lead instructor for PMA’s Shuswap classes. She invites Salmon Arm and Sicamous residents to check out Provincial Martial Arts to see how your family can get involved.

Leo Miranda and Austyn Evans show off their hard-earned medals from point sparring and katas at the Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge in Calgary. (Photo contributed)

