Samantha Vukadinovic (left) of the Shuswap FC U15 girl’s select team battles Vernon’s Brooklyn Routley for a loose ball during Thompson-Okanagan soccer playoffs at Kings Park in Penticton. (Mark Brett/Black Press)

Shuswap FC girl’s teams finish first round of provincial cup

Tournament action continues in Kamloops over the weekend

Three Shuswap Youth Soccer Association girl’s teams are competing in the B.C. Soccer Girl’s Provincial ‘B’ Cup in Kamloops July 5-8, after their performance in the Thompson-Okanagan Youth Soccer League (TOYSL) playdowns qualified them for a shot at the provincial title.

Shuswap FC is the smallest association competing in the Thompson-Okanagan league. Their triumph against larger clubs in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon in the 2018 season shows the skill and dedication of these players.

The Shuswap FC U15 and U17 girl’s select teams qualified for the provincial cup after winning their playdowns games and earning gold medals in their respective divisions. Though the U13 girl’s team lost one of their games to the provincial cup hosts Kamloops Blaze, they earned a silver medal in regular season play and a host berth to compete in provincials.

In their first game against Kamloops Blaze July 4, the Shuswap U13 team came up short in a close 2-1 loss off a penalty kick from Kamloops. Shuswap’s U13 team plays their next game July 6 at 3 p.m. against Nechako Lakes FC.

The Shuswap FC U15 team came out victorious against Kootenay South FC with a 3-2 win, sending them to face the Prince George Timberwolves July 6 at noon.

The U17 team came away with a 2-1 loss in their game against Williams Lake FC and set out to face the Penticton Pinnacles July 6 at noon.

To keep track of the Shuswap FC girl’s select teams performance in the provincial tournament, you can visit www.girlsbcup.bcsoccer.net/schedule-results or stay tuned to the Observer for more coverage.

 

Samantha Hardy of the Shuswap FC U13 girl’s select team launches the ball downfield with a huge kick during a 2018 regular season game against Revelstoke FC at Blackburn Park. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

