Taylor Vanderwal emerges victorious after her only bout in the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Long Beach, Calif. on February 8-11, 2020. (Contributed)

Shuswap fighters take podium at international jiu-jitsu competition

Three young martial artists win one gold and two bronze medals between them

Three young jiu jitsu martial artists from the Shuswap fought their way to podium finishes at an international competition held in California.

The Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held in Long Beach February 8-11, saw hundreds of athletes from all over the world representing their divisions. Among them were three competitors from the North Okanagan – Shuswap Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA studio in Vernon.

Read more: Okanagan jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

Read more: Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Lillian Marchand, 13, won gold at the competition for the past two years and achieved a bronze medal this year. Marchand has been competing since the age of five. Taking on the tournament for the first time were Abby Smyrl and Taylor Vanderwal, who both won gold medals over that weekend.

Mario Devault, the girls’ coach who joined them at the competition, said that for all three to achieve podium finishes is very good to see.

“They definitely learned a lot and definitely understand there’s some pretty serious competitors out there,” Devault said. “I think they are overall happy with their performance.”

Read more: Penticton fighter announces pro MMA debut with Battlefield Fight League

Read more: Okanagan MMA fighter captures middleweight belt at home

Marchand and Smyrl had eight other competitors in their bracket where Vanderwal only had the one girl in her division. Regardless of the size of brackets though, Devault said the busy atmosphere of a large tournament can be nerve-wracking for someone who has never competed in such a venue.

Devault hails Lillian Marchand as the athlete her younger competitors look up to.

“She’s a fantastic role model for these little girls and she’s a great inspiration for them and she’s the reason why these other girls want to be like her,” Devault said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mario Devault and Taylor Vanderwal share a coach and student moment at the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Long Beach, Calif. on February 8-11, 2020. (Contributed)

Abby Smyrl looks over the tournament taking place at the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Long Beach, Calif. on February 8-11, 2020. (Contributed)

Lillian Marchand stands poised and ready for her next bout at the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Long Beach, Calif. on February 8-11, 2020. (Contributed)

Previous story
Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Michael Esau climbed more than 700 steps in full gear for B.C. Lung Association

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Janet Letendre, a Seventh-Day Adventist, was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bound for playoff showdown versus Victoria Grizzlies

Shuswap team tohave home-ice advantage to start the series

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Shuswap fighters take podium at international jiu-jitsu competition

Three young martial artists win one gold and two bronze medals between them

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

RCMP asking for more officers to better enforce speed limit on Trans Canada Highway

City council will bring the motion to the Southern Interior Local Government Association

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read