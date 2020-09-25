Shuswap resident Glenn Ford (right) receives a $500 prize from Copper Island Fine Homes general manager Marcus Picton, for sinking a hole-in-one on the 9th hole at Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Copper Island Fine Homes photo)

Shuswap golfer’s hole-in-one earns bragging rights and $500

Glenn Ford aces hole at Shuswap Lake Estates sponsored by Copper Island Fine Homes

  • Sep. 25, 2020 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Acing the 9th earned a Glenn Ford bragging rights and $500.

The Shuswap resident potted the hole-in-one on the 9th hole at Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The hole happens to be sponsored by Copper Island Fine Homes, meaning Ford not only aced the hole, but also picked up $500. Copper Island’s general manager Marcus Picton met Ford at the golf course on Sept. 22 to deliver the prize.

In a Facebook post celebrating Ford’s fine shot, Copper Island noted, “It’s an easy game when you don’t have to putt, isn’t it?”

The award-winning Shuswap home construction company said it has been sponsoring events at Shuswap Lake Estates and Talking Rock golf courses since 2011, as well as special events at the Salmon Arm Golf Course.

Read more: Shuswap homebuilders capture gold for customer service

Read more: Business spotlight: Copper Island Fine Homes brings home gold and silver

Shuswap golfer's hole-in-one earns bragging rights and $500

