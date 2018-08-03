A group of hockey players eager to learn the fundamentals of good defensive play hit the ice at the Shaw Centre July 30 to Aug 3 with Silverbacks head coach Scott Atkinson, along with several players with the junior ‘A’ team. They spent the week going over optimal defensive play and running drills to reinforce what they learned. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Hockey School hits the ice for defensive skills sessions

Silverbacks show young players some dekes and dangles

In the game of hockey, as in almost every sport, the difference between a championship victory and a heart-breaking defeat often rides on the back of good defensive play.

Developing a rock-solid defence is the focus of the latest Shuswap Elite Hockey School session, hosted at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm July 30 to Aug. 3.

The hockey school, formerly run by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey but recently taken under the umbrella of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, teaches players young and old, veteran or beginner, the finer points of various core hockey skills. Each week they focus on a different skill set and run players through various drills and practice scenarios to drive those skills home.

Related: Silverbacks buy hockey school

Being able to play well defensively and preventing opponents from getting into the zone is something good players and teams do well, which is why the Shuswap Elite Hockey School puts a focus on those skills. Silverbacks head coach Scott Atkinson, along with various players with the junior ‘A’ Silverbacks, hit the ice at the Shaw Centre with the latest group of skaters eager to learn defensive fundamentals.

The ability to limit time and space in all areas of the ice, create numerical advantage, pressure the puck and move it quickly is crucial to generating offence as well. After all, the best way to play defence is to simply deny posession of the puck to the other team.

The Shuswap Elite Hockey School will be running skills sessions up until Aug. 24. Registration for each week is open until Sunday, for more information visit www.shuswapelitehockey.com.

Related: Salmon Arm Minor Hockey partners with Silverbacks

 

Skaters run through a drill where they fake looping around the net before dragging their heel to cut a swift, sharp turn during Shuswap Elite Hockey School sessions Aug. 2. The drill is designed to teach players how to make their opponent commit to chasing one direction so they can move the puck safely in the opposite. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

