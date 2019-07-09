Shuswap karate instructor named international coach of the year

Victoria Watson received bronze for Japanese forms at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Jorja Mitchell was awarded silver for continuous sparring and bronze for point sparring at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Rieley Kalke was awarded silver for continuous sparring at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Danette Rampton received gold for Japanese forms as well as American open forms at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Carter Spink received silver for continuous sparring, point sparring and Japanese forms. He also received bronze for American open forms at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Houston Rampton was awarded silver for point sparring and continuous sparring at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)
Team Canada’s Shuswap members at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. Back: Rieley Kalke, Houston Rampton, Chris Evans, Katherine Watson. Middle: Jorja Mitchell, Natalia Suk, Danette Rampton. Front: Holly Raczynski, Carter Spink, Victoria Watson. (Photo submitted)
Victoria Watson received bronze for Japanese forms at Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament in Las Vegas on June 28-30. (Photo submitted)

A Shuswap karate instructor received international recognition for her coaching and dedication to the sport.

Holly Raczynski brought 42 Canadian martial artists to Las Vegas to compete in Stan Witz’s USA World Championships Karate tournament on June 28-30. Nine of competitors were from clubs in the Shuswap.

Read more: Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Read more: Shuswap karate instructor doubles for Hollywood’s big stars

During the awards ceremony where the Canadian team brought home 18 top-three awards, Raczynski was inducted into the International Martial Arts Council’s (IMAC) hall of fame. The organization also named her the international coach of the year.

Not one to focus on her own achievements, Raczynski was impressed with the Canadian team’s sportsmanship.

“As an entire unit, the team supported each other, showed respect for other clubs, presented themselves well and helped out around the competition,” Raczynski said. “Everybody really stepped up as a team and stood out huge; throughout the event we heard nothing but good things from other teams.”

The Canadian team’s help throughout the tournament earned them the award for top country, an award which took into account tournament spirit and volunteerism.

“Our team really pulled it together and made it what it was. Not just for our country but for all the other countries attending,” Raczynski said.

The competitors from Shuswap clubs found themselves on the podium many times throughout the event.

Read more: Shuswap karate students to compete in world championships

Read more: Salmon Arm stuntwoman doubles for three actors in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix

Danette Rampton won gold for both Japanese forms and American open forms. Houston Rampton won silver for both point sparring and continuous sparring. Katherine Watson received gold medals for point sparring and continuous sparring.

Victoria Watson received bronze for Japanese forms. Carter Spink received silver for continuous sparring, point sparring and Japanese forms, and bronze for American open forms. Rieley Kalke was awarded silver for continuous sparring as did Jorja Mitchell who also received bronze for point sparring.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Just Posted

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Salmon Arm resident receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Local woman’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Our history in pictures: Summer at Pierre’s Point

Summer time at Pierre’s Point, Gloria Smith (nee Holliday) smiles for the… Continue reading

Most Read