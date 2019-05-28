Shuswap karate students to compete in world championships

Houston Rampton and Damon Doiron of Salmon Arm spar in the gold-medal round in the junior boys black belt division on Saturday, May 25. (Submitted photo) Elyssa Eddy of Salmon Arm performs Kanku Dai in the Junior black belt girls division on Saturday, May 25. (Submitted photo) Brandy Unger and Hannah McNair of Salmon Arm spar for the gold medal in the women’s black belt division on Saturday, May 25. (Submitted photo) Tommy Bland from Sicamous performs Unsu in the men’s black belt division on Saturday, May 25. (Submitted photo)

More than 100 martial artists were in Salmon Arm over the weekend, seeking to earn a spot in the USA World Championships.

On May 25, the Shuswap Open Martial Arts Tournament was hosted for the ninth consecutive year by Salmon Arm’s Provincial Martial Arts Karate and Kickboxing.

The tournament brought competitors from Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Calgary, Lethbridge, Bieseker, Golden, Williams Lake, Kelowna and Kamloops.

Qualifiers will go on to compete at the USA World Championships being held in Las Vegas at the end of May. The Salmon Arm/Sicamous karate team has nine students going to compete in Las Vegas: Danette and Houston Rampton, Chris Evans, Natalia Suk, Carter Spink, Katherine and Victoria Watson, Jorja Mitchell and Rieley Kalke.

Salmon Arm PMA students will be testing for their black belt at Elks Hall on Saturday, June 8 starting at 9 a.m.

