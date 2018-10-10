Shuswap Lady Striders take gold in Fresh Air Experience Race

Annual race in Kelowna promotes women’s health and fitness

Betty Voth, Thirza Out, Jos Penner, Bev Wice and Kathy Yanke headed out to Kelowna Sept. 30 to compete in the Fresh Air Experience Race. (Image contributed)

Lady Striders Compete in Fresh Air Experience Race

In spite of pouring rain and cold conditions, five Shuswap Lady Striders crossed the finish line at the 2018 Fresh Air Experience Race in Kelowna Sept. 30.

The Fresh Air Experience Race originated in 1983 as a series of five races in different cities across Canada, with the winner of each event receiving an all expenses paid trip to race in the finals in Toronto.

The race, which was postponed from its usual July date, started at Vibrant Vines Vineyard and meandered its way through wine country. These gals participated in a Run Clinic in the spring in anticipation of the June race coached by Lady Strider, Janice Helle.

In the 5 km age categories, Betty Voth and Thirza Out came first in their age category, Jos Penner came first in the 70 plus and Bev Wice came second in the same age category. Kathy Yanke, in the picture, completed the 10 km race.

The Shuswap Lady Striders are women of all ages from the Shuswap area who join together to engage in activities for physical health and an appreciation of nature. Their members are from their early teens to their 80’s and support and encourage a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere, and physical fitness at an individual pace.

