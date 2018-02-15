Shuswap Lake foreshore ideal for winter recreation

What a brilliant Family Day last Monday.

The brilliant sunshine drew out dozens of folks to experience the foreshore – skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, skating, walking. I have never before seen so many people out enjoying winter activities on the foreshore!

The ribbon of smooth ice just off the snow line in front of Raven afforded the opportunity to skate out to Engineers’ Point and back towards town quite a distance. Kids out playing hockey, families taking this rare opportunity to skate on the lake. Jim and I skated a bit that afternoon with grandson Max, hitting the puck around, then exchanged our skates for skis and headed to the wharf. Soft snow, many tracks to choose from, getting into a rhythm, and suddenly we are past Christmas Island – crisis-crossed with ski and snowshoe trails – and skiing under the wharf. In the distance we notice figures gliding along. Obviously not on skis so they must be on skates. Skiing over the hillocks awash in animal trails,

We came upon a lovely large patch of glass-like ice just west of the Prestige where there is a group of fellows shooting the puck around. Talking to one of the fellows he said he could see the marsh grasses waving around under the ice, it was so clear! Skiing back to Raven in the fading light, we were pretty much the last folks on the lake. Magical light, magical memories!

Family Day was also a busy time at the Larch Hills. The parking lot was full and the tracksetter guys did a wonderful job in their early morning run making the trails so very inviting. The view from Whoopee out to the east was spectacular. Nothing like sun combined with Family Day to get the gang on the hill.

As we were leaving the hill last Saturday at noon we met a large group of Salmon Arm Syrians arriving with Nordic equipment and friends. Olia Bullen, ESLSAP instructor and program coordinator, Okanagan College, reports that the yearly tradition for English as a Second Language Settlement Assistance Program participants is to experience the joy of cross-country skiing at Larch Hills with the help of local community members.

Feb. 10 was the day these newcomers to Canada were taught the basics of cross-country skiing by the following enthusiastic volunteers: Phil Wright, George and Jeanetta Zorn, Eleanor Marshall, Dave Evensenand Ruth Chambers, Reinhard Liebich, Jaquie Bolen, and Lizzy Van Bergyck; childcare by Pauline Waelti. Special thanks to John Thielman, John’s Ski Shack, for providing the equipment for the ESLSAP group. Everyone that watched this group on the hill that day could see that they were having a ball – taking on our favourite Canadian winter activity.

The Wednesday Wenches took on a new challenge and area a few weeks ago. They skied around Rosemond Lake out at Mara, then along the abandoned rail bed where they set their own track and saw the vistas from a new perspective. We are so lucky to have this rail bed available to us now for both winter and summer activities, thanks to those folks who procured the availability through a great deal of hard work and consultation.

Off to Quebec to ski the Tour De La Gaspesie. Another ski adventure!

Think snow!