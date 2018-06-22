Shuswap Lake makes top ten boating destinations in B.C.

The Boating B.C. Association is asking for boaters to vote on the top spot for some time on the water in B.C., with Shuswap Lake making the short-list. (File photo)

B.C. is home to some of the most expansive and beautiful boating opportunities anywhere in the world, and Shuswap Lake has been recognized among the top 10 in a voting contest to decide the best lake for boating in B.C.

From Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, to the more than 27,000 kilometres of scenic coastline, to the hundreds of sparkling waterways in the Interior and the north, there are hundreds of opportunities for any boating enthusiast.

Over the next three-weeks, B.C. boaters will have the opportunity to select from a top-10 list of boating destinations for the summer of 2018.

Boating B.C. Association is the voice of recreational boating across the province and its members were canvassed to choose a preliminary list of top boating destinations. Now the public has the opportunity to vote for their favourite boating destination on the association’s Facebook and Twitter pages, @boatingbc, based on the top-10 list of boating destinations.

The short list of of top destinations include Shuswap Lake, Bowron Lakes, Harrison Lake, Heriot Bay (Quadra Island), Kicking Horse River, Kootenay Lake, Montague Harbour (Galiano Island), Saysutshun Newcastle Island, Plumper Cove (Keats Island) and Princess Louisa Inlet.

The association is also reaching out to community, tourist and recreational organizations across the province and asking them to spread the word, so when the final count is announced on July 12, there is a good representation from all areas of the province.

“In 2017, we launched our first challenge of this kind and it received overwhelming interest,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating B.C. Association. “We know that boaters are enthusiastic and passionate so the tremendous response we received was not a surprise – we expect nothing different in determining the top boating destination for 2018.”

