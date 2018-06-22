The Boating B.C. Association is asking for boaters to vote on the top spot for some time on the water in B.C., with Shuswap Lake making the short-list. (File photo)

Shuswap Lake makes top ten boating destinations in B.C.

Boating B.C. Association seeks votes on best lake for boating

B.C. is home to some of the most expansive and beautiful boating opportunities anywhere in the world, and Shuswap Lake has been recognized among the top 10 in a voting contest to decide the best lake for boating in B.C.

From Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, to the more than 27,000 kilometres of scenic coastline, to the hundreds of sparkling waterways in the Interior and the north, there are hundreds of opportunities for any boating enthusiast.

Over the next three-weeks, B.C. boaters will have the opportunity to select from a top-10 list of boating destinations for the summer of 2018.

Boating B.C. Association is the voice of recreational boating across the province and its members were canvassed to choose a preliminary list of top boating destinations. Now the public has the opportunity to vote for their favourite boating destination on the association’s Facebook and Twitter pages, @boatingbc, based on the top-10 list of boating destinations.

The short list of of top destinations include Shuswap Lake, Bowron Lakes, Harrison Lake, Heriot Bay (Quadra Island), Kicking Horse River, Kootenay Lake, Montague Harbour (Galiano Island), Saysutshun Newcastle Island, Plumper Cove (Keats Island) and Princess Louisa Inlet.

The association is also reaching out to community, tourist and recreational organizations across the province and asking them to spread the word, so when the final count is announced on July 12, there is a good representation from all areas of the province.

“In 2017, we launched our first challenge of this kind and it received overwhelming interest,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating B.C. Association. “We know that boaters are enthusiastic and passionate so the tremendous response we received was not a surprise – we expect nothing different in determining the top boating destination for 2018.”

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mori earns Curl BC board position
Next story
Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Just Posted

Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

Three fires reported overnight in Silver Creek, Logan Creek and Mt. Ida

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributes to new Blackburn Park picnic shelter

Construction is expected to start soon on structure replacing one removed in 2015

Big summer plans for Big White

A new season has dawned at Big White

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Shuswap Lake makes top ten boating destinations in B.C.

Boating B.C. Association seeks votes on best lake for boating

Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Coroner says statistics show a spike in drownings beginning in May and rising through August

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

Grass fire remains under control by BC Wildfire Service

Most Read