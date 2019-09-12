Shuswap Lake site of inaugural Copper Island Swim

Forty-two participants pushed their abilities in the water during the first-annual Copper Island Swim on Sept. 7.
Front runners competed in the approximately 2.7-kilometre swim from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to Copper Island and back in about half an hour.
Eighteen-year-old Chantel Jeffrey, an accomplished long-distance swimmer, had the fastest time at 30 minutes and seven tenths of a second. She was followed by Ethan Skofteby, 16, who has also competed as a swimmer at the national level; his time was 33 minutes, 57 seconds. Emily Epp was first in the general category as Skofteby and Jeffrey entered as youths; her time was 35:50.9.
All of the 42 participants completed the gruelling swim with times ranging out to over an hour and a half.
The ages of swimmers ranged from 15 to 72.
The Kamloops Triathlon Club, which organized the event, hopes to make it an annual institution on Shuswap Lake.
