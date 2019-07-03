Shuswap martial artists bring trophies home from Las Vegas

Shuswap Martial artists fared well in competition far from home at an international tournament in Las Vegas.
Chris Evans and Natalia Suk from Malakwa each placed well in their events. Evans won silver in men’s 40+ continuous sparring and bronze in Kata forms. Competing in the 12 to 14-year-old category, Suk took fourth place in both point sparring and Katas. Evans and Suk train with the Malakwa Provincial Martial Arts (PMA) club.
Carter Spink from the Salmon Arm PMA club also finished strong at the Las Vegas tournament, bringing home four trophies. Spink finished second place in point sparring, traditional Katas and open forms, and also picked up third-place honours in continuous sparring.
Along with Evans, Suk and Spink, six other PMA athletes made the trip to Las Vegas. Danette and Houston Rampton, Katherine and Victoria Watson, Jorja Mitchell and Rieley Kalke all competed in the tournament.
Holly Raczynski, who coaches Salmon Arm’s PMA classes, was recognized as international coach of the year at the tournament.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter