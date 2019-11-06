Shuswap Middle School rugby team undefeated in League Sevens Championships

Team won 14 out of 17 games played at Kelowna event

Tyson Allard running at a player from Canyon Falls Middle School at Kelowna Rugby Sevens league championship on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Following a stellar league performance, the Shuswap Middle School rugby team brought home the gold from a rugby Sevens league championship in Kelowna.

For five weeks, the Grade 7-8 Shuswap Middle School rugby team traveled to Kelowna to play games against Aberdeen Hall Prep School, Canyon Falls Middle School and Immaculata High School in the Kelowna Rugby Sevens league. On Monday, Oct. 28, SMS won the Kelowna Rugby Sevens league championship, accumulating a league record of 14 wins, one tie and two losses.

The tournament started with an all day round-robin tournament which led to a final championship game between the top two teams. SMS won all three round robin games, beating Immaculata 26-0, Canyon Falls Middle School 38-5 and Aberdeen Hall Prep School 36-0. The last game SMS played was against Immaculata and won 24-10.

“The great team effort and hard work paid off in a very rewarding season and an amazing first for SMS Rugby in a Rugby Sevens league championship,” said teacher at Shuswap Middle School Derek Gecse.

