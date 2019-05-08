Shuswap Minor Lacrosse sees return of Tykes

After five years of no coaches, the Shuswap Outlaw Tykes are playing again

After a five year hiatus, volunteer coaches have brought Tyke lacrosse back to the Shuswap Minor Lacrosse league.

Fourteen tykes (born between 2010 and 2014) battled it out in the Enderby Memorial Arena on Sunday, May 5, with the Shuswap Outlaw Tykes hosting the North Okanagan Legends, Kamloops Rattlers and Nicola Valley Thunder.

The team is under the coaching of Matt Henry, Jim Sturgeon and assistant coach Leah Cavanagh. Cavanagh is 15 and part of the Outlaws Midget team and dedicates every Friday night to practices for the Tyke team.

Tyke lacrosse in the Interior has gone to a 3-on-3 cross-floor game play, giving all players multiple touches on the ball and opening up the floor for more passes and understanding the flow of the game.

The next Tyke game day is Sunday, May 26 in Kamloops. PeeWee Outlaws are hosting a tournament at the Shaw Centre May 24-26 with teams from Delta, Port Coquitlam, Calgary, Williams Lake and North Okanagan traveling to the Shuswap to take part.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter