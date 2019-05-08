Shuswap Minor Lacrosse sees return of Tykes

After five years of no coaches, the Shuswap Outlaw Tykes are playing again

After a five year hiatus, volunteer coaches have brought Tyke lacrosse back to the Shuswap Minor Lacrosse league.

Fourteen tykes (born between 2010 and 2014) battled it out in the Enderby Memorial Arena on Sunday, May 5, with the Shuswap Outlaw Tykes hosting the North Okanagan Legends, Kamloops Rattlers and Nicola Valley Thunder.

The team is under the coaching of Matt Henry, Jim Sturgeon and assistant coach Leah Cavanagh. Cavanagh is 15 and part of the Outlaws Midget team and dedicates every Friday night to practices for the Tyke team.

Tyke lacrosse in the Interior has gone to a 3-on-3 cross-floor game play, giving all players multiple touches on the ball and opening up the floor for more passes and understanding the flow of the game.

The next Tyke game day is Sunday, May 26 in Kamloops. PeeWee Outlaws are hosting a tournament at the Shaw Centre May 24-26 with teams from Delta, Port Coquitlam, Calgary, Williams Lake and North Okanagan traveling to the Shuswap to take part.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sicamous Eagles welcome new head coach
Next story
Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Just Posted

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

Getting ready for Ride Don’t Hide

Event kick-off barbecue lunch to take place at Ross Street Plaza on Friday, May 10

Sicamous Eagles welcome new head coach

Tyler Gunn, former assistant coach with the Princeton Posse, to lead the team in the coming season

Bus service expanding to six days a week

Greyhound replacement Rider Express adding days to Calgary to Vancouver route

Another court date set in Salmon Arm church shooting

Adjournments in Salmon Arm Provincial Court to allow time for consultation with lawyer

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Read