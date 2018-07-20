Shuswap Minor Lacrosse teams close out the season at Provincials

The Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team went into the Provincials looking forward to some great games. There was plenty of excitement and the kids played hard right to the last minute.

Game one was no competition with a loss to Semiahmoo 14-4 with the first goal of the game being scored by Conner Priebe. Ben Tudan followed up with two goals in the second and one for Tate O’Brien in the third.

Not to be missed was the game’s MVP, Ashur Gjaltema, who displayed tremendous effort in all around play.

On day two Shuswap met with Nanaimo for a better-matched game that still ended with a 6-2 loss. Goals came from Tate O’Brien and Tyler Jacobson. MVP for that game was awarded to Tate O’Brien.

Day three had Shuswap meet with Abbotsford for their third loss of the provincials with the final score being 12-4. It was a game well-played by Shuswap right to the final minute. Two goals in the first were scored by Tate O’Brien and Conner Priebe with two goals in the second from Ben Tudan and another for Conner Priebe, who also received the game MVP.

These scores do not reflect the outstanding performance by first year goalie Riley Barke. He’d never seen so much action at a game as he did in all three of these games, making plenty of fantastic saves. At the recognition ceremonies the Team MVP was awarded to Tate O’Brien and the Warrior Fair Play Award was awarded to Dominick Braun.

Shuswap Minor Lacrosse says it would like to thank the Splatsin band and the City of Sicamous for support of the players and their travel to the Provincial Championships. Both the peewee and bantam teams have benefited from the support.

With the first taste of provincial competition under their belt, the Shuswap Minor Lacrosse peewee players have grown stronger as a team. Success is not always on the scoreboard and those players will be a team to be reckoned with in years to come, says the association.

The bantam team improved its fourth-place finish at the 2017 provincials to bring home the bronze in 2018. Once again teamwork helped them along the way and next year they will try to improve on it further.

The Midget team had success at away tournaments and was quite strong at home. However, the compressed competition at the midget level mixed with BCLA decisions eliminated the option to attend Provincials for midget players in 2018.

The season is not yet over for Shuswap lacrosse players though – at the 2018 BC Summer Games, Shuswap Minor Lacrosse is represented by Caden Peters on the interior field lacrosse team and Brandon Jacobsen on the interior box lacrosse team.

Shuswap Minor Lacrosse wishes both of them much success at the games. Jacobsen has been a Shuswap Minor Lacrosse player for the past eight years and has proven to be not only an amazing player but a supportive teammate. This year is Jacobsen’s last year of eligibility for minor box lacrosse. With the successes had at the BC Summer Games, Shuswap lacrosse wishes him all the best in his future seasons!

Registration is now open for the 2018 field lacrosse season at www.shuswapminorlacrosse.com. Lacrosse is a fantastic sport for both girls and boys and all teams are co-ed. If you have any questions, email info@shuswapminorlacrosse.com

Submitted by Heather Davis and Lianne Dwornik

