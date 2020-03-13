Shuswap outdoors will be classroom for mountain bike academy

Salmon Arm Secondary program will include minimum of 70 hours of riding

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus Mountain Biking Academy program was approved as a possible physical education option at the school board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (File photo)

Students in School District #83 can look forward to some riding time on the trails with the approval of a mountain bike academy program.

The Jackson Secondary Mountain Biking Academy Program proposal was prepared by Steve Drapala, principal of the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus, and was approved at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10.

The program, offered within the regular school day, would include a minimum of 70 hours of riding and physical conditioning. Students enrolled in the program will learn various aspects of the sport, from how to repair their rides to trail building to first aid and nutrition.

Read more: North Okanagan Cycling Society looks forward to mountain biking season

Read more: Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

Read more: Mountain biking draws increasing number of tourists to B.C.

With an individual fee of $370, approximately 20 students are needed to register to cover operating costs – a number the proposal states will be reached easily.

“Mountain biking is well established and growing quickly in our region,” the proposal reads.

The proposal cites the expansion of the South Canoe Trails facility by the City of Salmon Arm which is set to triple available parking, add a pump track, jump park, skills park, outdoor classroom and picnic facilities.

The Mountain Biking Academy is set to run in the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mountain biking