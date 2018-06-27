Shuswap Outlaws dominate zone lacrosse tournament

Ben Tudan of the Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team makes an expert catch off a rebound from the boards in the peewee zone lacrosse championship at the Shaw Centre on June 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The 2018 Box Lacrosse season is coming to an end and it brings huge successes for the bantam and peewee Shuswap Outlaws teams as Salmon Arm hosted the peewee zone championships June 23 at the Shaw Centre.

With a strong run at the end of the season, winning nine league games in a row, the peewee team ended the season in a three- way tie for first with Penticton and Nicola Valley.

The first game was part of a best-of-three for the regional berth in the Provincials. Shuswap came in strong and stayed that way with a 10 – 2 victory. Ben Tudan led the score sheet with three goals and one assist. Points were put on the board by Tate O’Brien, Asher Gjaltema, Graidy Adams, Connor Preibe and Jace Wasyliw to secure the first win of the day.

The team rode into their second game against Nicola Valley with Tate O’Brien taking over the score sheet with six goals and one assist, supported by points from Gavin Wolfe, Jace Wasyliw, Ben Tudan, Tyler Jacobsen, Asher Gjaltema, Francis Patrick, Connor Preibe, and Landan Walsh for a 15-2 victory.

With this victory the peewee Shuswap Outlaws secured the Zone Championship win for the 2018 season.

The Bantam Outlaws had an equally successful season, winning the overall league title. They also were battling for the zone championship and a chance to attend the provincials in Richmond. Their first game of the day had the pressure of both goals, as it was also game two of the best-of-three for the Provincial berth.

Dyson Wasyliw led the way with three goals and was assisted with points from Bohdan Phillips, Nathan Davis-Lent, Seth Burton, Jordon Fischer, and Jayden Gulka. Goalie Kylee Erikson was strong in net and helped support the team to an 8-4 victory, securing the Bantam team a trip to Richmond July 5-8 to represent the region at the provincials.

Shuswap went into the next game fueled by the excitement of heading to the provincials and Nicola Valley was no match for that enthusiasm. Goals and assists in the 11-3 victory were shared amongst Alex Dunnett, Bohdan Phillips, Brayden Preibe, Cyrus Sykes, Dyson Wasyliw, Jaden Gulka, Joseph Jankowski, Leah Cavanagh, Mason Estabrooks, Nathan Davis-Lent and Seth Burton.

Submitted by Heather Davis