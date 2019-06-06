Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

The Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association’s PeeWee after their second gold winning weekend in a row. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team is on a win streak, having brought home tournament gold for the second weekend in a row.

The Lawrence Halvorson Memorial Tournament took place May 24-26. It brought teams from the Interior and Vancouver together for three days of sportsmanship and teamwork.

The gold-medal game was between Shuswap and Penticton, with a final score of 13-8 for the Shuswap team. The same teams had previously faced off in the tournament, tying at 10-10 and launching them into the final match.

“That was kind of a battle so it was good for us to win by as much as we did,” said Lianne Dwornik, the team’s coach. “You didn’t know who was going to take it at that point.”

The Interior teams rallied in support of each throughout the weekend to keep the gold out of Vancouver’s hands.

“Normally for these tournaments, Vancouver comes in and they always take home all the medals. Even Kamloops were like, ‘I hope you get it,’ and other teams were cheering us on because they wanted someone from the Interior to get it for a change,” Dwornik said.

The PeeWee team has gone undefeated in their regular season games and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“We’re hoping to take first in the league championship. We think we can probably hold on to take first there and then we still have to battle it out for provincials, but we are planning on going to the provincials in July,” Dwornik said.

The PeeWee provincials will be hosted by the Delta Lacrosse Association and held July 11-14.

