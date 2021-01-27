Shuswap Ringette players shine in skills competition

Shuswap Ringette U16 team athletes: Brianna Congdon, Mackenzie Packer, Brooklyn Wright, Sequoia Robinson, Camryn Petty, Alecia Hughes, Kaelah Riley and Kellan Mooney. The team photo was photoshopped together by the team manager in order to maintain physical distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Contributed)

Although players have contended with plenty of uncertainty and cancelled games over the past year, Shuswap Ringette solidified its status as one of the best ringette programs in the province with a strong showing in an online skills competition.

The skills competition in December drew a total of 43 teams and 459 athletes from around the province. Players competed on home ice in a variety of skill-testing challenges and submitted the scores to Ringette BC for review. Once all the scores had been tallied, Shuswap Ringette’s U16 team was named the top scoring club in the province.

Both U16 and U14 Shuswap Ringette players had strong showings in individual skills competitions. Georgia Davis achieved the top ring agility skating score among U14 players and Alexis Bachman placed second.

Addie Fazan and Jessie Lawrence picked up the U14 top passing score.

Kellan Mooney was the top U16 goalie with Alecia Hughes placing second.

The top U16 shooter was Sequoia Robinson, with Camryn Petty coming in second. Petty and Brooklyn Wright combined for the top U16 passing score with Robinson coming in second.

In the U16 ring agility skating competition, Robinson placed second and Wright placed fifth.



