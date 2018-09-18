Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club team take silver at White Rock regatta

On Sept. 15, members from the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club capped off their 2018 season with a silver-medal performance in the White Rock Regatta at the head of the Nicomekl River in White Rock.

Crew members David Miege, Carly McDonald, John Connor, and Spencer Jackson posted the fastest time in their quadruple sculls event, and were relegated to the silver- medal position after age handicaps were factored in.

Related: Sleeping dragons will rise again in Salmon Arm

Despite collisions with a navigation buoy and a bridge, and becoming entangled in a crab boat’s anchor line, the crew had a great day of racing. The regatta drew 67 teams from rowing and paddling clubs across British Columbia to compete in White Rock during one of the last major events of the boating season.

The Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club had assistance from the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club, who graciously offered to transport their rowing shell to the regatta. The White Rock Regatta was the final race event for the Salmon Arm club this season; however, the rowers are awaiting the arrival this week of an eight-person rowing shell that is believed to be the first of its kind on Shuswap Lake.

Related: Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club teams take top spots in Iron Race

Submitted by David Miege

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.