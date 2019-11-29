Shuswap schools receive nearly $8,000 in donations for ski equipment

Through fundraising efforts and donations, five North Okanagan and Shuswap schools were able to purchase equipment for the upcoming ski season.
Earlier this week, the Skis for Schools program announced South Canoe, Grindrod, Ranchero, Salmon Arm West and Shuswap Middle School will receive new skis, boots and poles. The purchases were made possible by donations of $3,200 from the Shuswap Community Foundation, $4,700 from SASCU and $2,800 raised at the 2019 Pirate Loppet.
The annual Pirate Loppet is a cross-country ski race hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society that encourages participants, teachers and chaperones to dress in pirate theme in ski-friendly clothes. Over the past nine years, 14 district schools have shared $31,200 raised by the annual Pirate Loppet. Next year’s Pirate Loppet is on Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.