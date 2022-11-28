Shuswap Skating Club members Brooklyn Gien and Tenley Custeau from Chase show off their medals won at the Fun Falling Leaves Competition in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap skaters put on top notch performances in Kamloops event

Three Chase skaters from new club receive gold evaluations in training competition

Skaters with a new skating club in Chase excelled at their first competition.

Megan Ryan, coach with the newly formed Shuswap Skating Club, explained the Fun Falling Leaves Competition hosted by the Kamloops Skating Club is a kind of simulation of a real competition.

Instead of ISU (International Skating Union) judges, it’s judged by other coaches or high-level skaters. Also, it’s based on personal skills instead of against other skaters. Skaters receive ‘report cards’ for each of the skills they perform and are judged between bronze, silver or gold per skill.

Ryan said Starskate has levels 1 to 10 while CanSkate has six stages. The Shuswap Skating Club skaters joined the StarSkaters competition levels 1-4. Tenley Custeau, Brooklyn Gien and Danielle Barnard all joined Star1 events.

The competition offered two separate events for Star 1, Aspen and Willow.

Tenley and Brooklyn took part in the Aspen event, featuring CanSkate Stage 6 skills, and both received an overall gold evaluation. Brooklyn’s report card had all golds while Tenley’s had one silver and the rest golds.

In the Willow event, featuring Star1 skills, Tenley and Danielle entered, and both attained overall gold evaluations. Tenley received all golds on her report card, while Danielle had one bronze, a few silvers and the rest golds.

Ryan said it was the first competition for all three girls.

“I am so proud of the girls! They all worked very hard,” Ryan said enthusiastically.

The Shuswap Skating Club is a non-profit organization sanctioned by Skate Canada. It offers a 10-week program (one- to three-day classes) for a Learn to Skate class (CanSkate) and a Figure Skating class (StarSkate)

It first opened in September 2021 for the fall season, then in January 2022 for winter followed by the third season in September 2022, said Ryan.

