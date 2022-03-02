Shuswap skiers outstanding at Teck Track Attack Championship

Gideon Breugem skis to his third first place finish at this weekend’s Track Attack Championship at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Brad Calkins photo)

By Roger Parenteau

Contributor

Cooler temperatures and good snow conditions greeted a strong contingent of Larch Hills racers at the Teck Track Attack Championship on the Feb. 26-27 weekend at the Telemark Ski area in West Kelowna.

A unique event for 10 to 13-year-old athletes, the event kicked off on Saturday with a 3-kilometre sprint qualifier and was followed by a team relay. Despite a strong field of teams from Vancouver, Kelowna, Rossland and Vernon, the Larch Hills boys were able to win their overall relay, while the girls battled to second in theirs, with several other Larch Hills teams competitive in the heats as well. An outstanding team effort.

Sunday morning started with a short, intense sprint race to seed athletes for a King’s Court-style competition later in the day. Each athlete then participated in a series of three heats to sort individual placings. While the event had a healthy level of competition, the goal was for everyone to have fun, connect with other young skiers and encourage good technique.

Larch Hills racers, Ian Orchard, Ian Calkins and Reese Major also were recipients of Technique Excellence Awards. The next big challenge for Larch Hills Racers will be this weekend in Prince George, at the Teck BC Championships.

cross country skiing