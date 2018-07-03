Shuswap soccer players take gold in Washington tournament

(From left) Sam Skubiak, Sam Calkins, Nathan King, Wyatt Mullins, Hunter Schindel, Hayden Murphy and Ben Milne were among the Shuswap soccer players invited by the European Football School (EFS) to play as part of their U14 team in the Bellingham Baker Blast soccer tournament in Bellingham, Wash. June 22-24. The EFS U14 team played four games in the tournament, winning three of them to earn the gold medal in their division. (Image credit: Darcy Calkins)