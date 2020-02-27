Shuswap speedskater takes on international competition in Poland

Laura Hall and her team flies tears around the rink ice at the World Junior Speed Skating Championships in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Feb. 21-23, 2020. (Contributed)

A speedskater from Salmon Arm faced fierce competition at an international competition in Poland.

Sixteen-year-old Laura Hall was one of three members of the Canadian speedskating team that competed in the ISU World Junior Speed Skating Championships in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 21-23.

The Canadian team consisted of Alexa Scott from Clandeboye, Man., Emmanuelle Côté from Chicoutimi, Que. and Hall. The three took fourth place in the team skate event with a time of 3:18.982, finishing behind teams from the Netherlands, Japan and Russia.

Individually, Hall competed in all events offered at the championships. Most notably placing 19th in the 3000 meter, 19th in the mass start and 18th overall.

“This… was so much fun and an amazing learning experience. I am so grateful for the opportunity to skate with the fastest junior athletes from around the world,” Hall wrote in an email to the Observer.

Hall says the event was a good way to prepare for her next competition, the junior world championships held in Hamar, Norway, Feb. 28 to March 3.

