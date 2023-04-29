Shuswap spring soccer kicks off with youth Timbit program

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association kicked off its spring season this weekend.
Early soccer players gathered at Blackburn Park Saturday, April 29 to start to get a feel for the game and practice by playing games and focusing on activites that foster physical literacy, movement and soccer skills.
Boys’ and girls’ teams of U3/U4 and U5 age groups practiced from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
This was the first Saturday of the Timbit program and it runs until June 17, with no soccer on the May long weekend.
For more information, go the Shuswap soccer website.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
