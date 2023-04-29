Shuswap spring soccer kicks off with youth Timbit program

Truvy Stockdale takes aim at the net while Jax Hutton backs her up at the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association practice Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Blackburn Park. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Olivia Mackintosh, left, waits for a pass from younger sister Abigail at the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association practice Saturday, April 29 at Blackburn Park. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Marcus Ritchie guides a ball towards the net as he learns the fundamentals of soccer. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Wesley Hasselaar gets the feel of the ball at soccer practice. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Addalyn Smith keeps her eye on the ball at soccer practice with Shuswap Youth Soccer Association. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association kicked off its spring season this weekend.

Early soccer players gathered at Blackburn Park Saturday, April 29 to start to get a feel for the game and practice by playing games and focusing on activites that foster physical literacy, movement and soccer skills.

Boys’ and girls’ teams of U3/U4 and U5 age groups practiced from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

This was the first Saturday of the Timbit program and it runs until June 17, with no soccer on the May long weekend.

For more information, go the Shuswap soccer website.

