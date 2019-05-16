Shuswap trails benefit from $100,000 grant

Trail Alliance to put funds toward creation and maintenance of five trails in the region

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has received $100,000 in grant funding to further the cause of getting people outdoors and exploring what the region has to offer.

The funding, received through the BC Rural Dividend program, will support new trail projects recently approved for hiking, bicycling, equestrian and snowshoeing in Chase, South Shuswap, Salmon Arm, Larch Hills and the East Shuswap.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped raise funds during our annual February fundraiser,” said Rob Marshall, chair of the Shuswap Trail Alliance. “By working together we are able to do things as rural communities we wouldn’t otherwise have the capacity to do.”

The BC Rural Dividend Program funds support new trail projects recently approved for hiking, bicycling, equestrian, and snowshoeing in Chase, South Shuswap, Salmon Arm, Larch Hills, and the East Shuswap.

Trails approved for completion this season include the Scatchard Mountain Rocky Road Trail above Chase, the Cedar Creek trail with BC Parks at White Lake, three new trails at the South Canoe Trail System for mountain biking, hiking, equestrian riding, and snowshoeing, another section added to the Larch Hills Traverse, and further improvements to trails at North Fork Wild near Craigellachie.

“We are trying to create more resilient, healthy communities by creating sustainable greenway trails, strengthening relationships throughout the Shuswap – particularly between Secwepemc and non-indigenous communities,” said Phil McIntyre-Paul, executive director of the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

