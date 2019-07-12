Shuswap U16 girls soccer team nets third place at provincial championships

Bronze medal earned with tie-breaker in second overtime

There were no easy wins for the Shuswap’s U16 Girls soccer team at the B.C. Girls B Cup Provincials last weekend.

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association (SYSA) team placed third in the competition after going up against teams from Quesnel, Burnaby and Vancouver.

Read more: Salmon Arm soccer talent helps brings gold to Okanagan

Read more: Shuswap women’s recreational soccer season to get rolling soon

During the first game, the girls held their own against a Quesnel team who went on to win the championship. While the Shuswap team didn’t score any goals throughout the game, neither did Quesnel. This is credited to defensive plays by Janae Bocking, Brooklyn Davidson, Laura Hall, Bella Raspberry, Maria Ruiz-White and Holly McCaskill.

Game two was against the Burnaby Girls Soccer Club. This contest remained scoreless until Burnaby kicked one in during the last quarter. This game marked Shuswap team’s only loss of the weekend.

Read more: Okanagan multi-sport dome completion on track

Read more: Salmon Arm pickleball players climb podium in Kelowna

Next was a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game where SYSA played Vancouver Electricity. SYSA again proved a tough opponent for last year’s runner’s up with a goal by Sophia Ruckle and a brace by Phoebe Barnes to finish the game with a 3-2 win.

Finally, SYSA played for bronze on Sunday against a Juan De Fuca team from Victoria. Going up 2-0 with goals by Barnes and Teslyn Bates, Juan De Fuca came back to bring the game to a 2-2 tie before Taylor Sanford scored to make it 3-2. With a minute left, Juan De Fuca tied the game again to force a 20-minute scoreless overtime which was ultimately decided by penalty shots.

Read more: Baseball teams swing into action in Salmon Arm

Read more: Okanagan FC add two wins after challenging road trip

Goals by Lys Milne, Janae Bocking, Sophia Ruckle and two saves by goalkeeper Julia Hart gave the SYSA team the win for bronze.

The team would like to thank their outstanding coaches, Tracey Johnson and Carlos Ruiz, for the wonderful season.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Okanagan Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Just Posted

The wait for opening of new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery soon to end

City of Salmon Arm receives its official licence to operate, grand opening set for August

Salmon Arm receives funding to look at food innovation centre

City taking part in B.C. government effort to establish provincial food hub network

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community and opportunities it provides

Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

Zoning amendment would allow seasonal RV parking on land reserved for single-family homes

Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Sorrento’s Crannog Ales and Wolf Springs Farm mark July as Haskap Beer Month in B.C.

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Documentary on Ryan Shtuka to premiere in Kamloops

The film premieres on July 15 at the Paramount Theatre downtown

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Highway bypass north of Summerland will not be reopened

Traffic is slowed, with delays of up to 20 minutes, as crews work at site of earlier rock slide

Former Okanagan Viper competing in Ironman Canada

Aaron Volpatti is competing in the triathlon to raise funds for ALS

‘Major sporting event’ to be announced in the South Okanagan

The City of Penticton is inviting the community to join them for an announcement

Additional Summerland Museum information now available online

Contents of 53 binders now scanned and included on museum’s website

$600,000 donated to Okanagan charities

Central Okanagan Foundation has made donations to 26 local charities

Most Read