Shuswap Ultra running event sprints back to Shuswap in June 2023

Lewiston Ultra Events has announced the Shuswap Ultra is returning in June 2023.
The Shuswap event is moving to June 23-24, 2023 and will include 120-kilometre, 60-km and relay distances.
The 120-km distance will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and run through the night.
The 60-km distance is reversing and will start at Mara Hills Golf Resort and will finish at Klahani Park.
The two-person relay will have teammates split the traverse (30-km/30-km) and space will be limited to 25 teams.
Registration for the Shuswap Ultra opens Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Pacific time.
More details will be provided on the Lewiston Ultra Events website shortly.
Lewiston Ultra Events also hosts the BC Backyard Ultra in Salmon Arm. Registration for the Backyard Ultra opens on Dec. 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. In 2022, the winner kept running for 39 hours.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.