Shuswap woman strikes gold at masters bowling nationals

Chase’s Helen Dalin won 15 of 21 matches on way to singles gold medal and third-place Team BC finish

A Chase woman struck gold on bowling lanes in Quebec while competing in the 2019 Masters Bowling Association of Canada Nationals.

Helen Dalin, a regular at Chase’s Village Lanes, has been bowling for six years, but says she begain taking the game seriously about a year ago.

Read More: Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

Read More: Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Following impressive results in a season of tournament play, Dalin went into the B.C. Provincials unsure of what to expect. Dalin’s goal was to win at least one match, but she wound up greatly exceeding her own expectations.

At the provincials held in Surrey in April, Dalin won 14 of the 16 matches she played in. Thanks to her tournament-leading results, Dalin was not only on Team BC heading to nationals in Gatineau, but also B.C.’s representative in the singles portion of the tournament.

Dalin described her apprehension at being selected as the singles player representing the province when she was a rookie in national bowling competition. She said the calibre of opponents she was playing against made victory far from a sure thing.

“It’s pretty exciting because almost every game came down to the last three balls,” Dalin said.

When the last ball had rolled, Dalin was the winner in 15 of 21 matches. She won a gold medal in the singles competition and contributed to Team BC’s bronze-medal win.

Read More: First Nations groups obstruct biosolids truck access to ranch in Turtle Valley

Read More: Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Already more than halfway across the country and having never visited the Maritimes, Dalin and her husband extended the trip. The one part of the East Coast provinces they were not able to visit was Newfoundland, but Dalin said that is the site of the national bowling championships next year so she will be playing hard in tournaments to make it there.

Dalin said she got into bowling after she became told old to play softball. She encourages others to get into the sport which she says provides a fun and friendly atmosphere even in high-level tournament play.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Just Posted

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

First Nations groups obstruct biosolids truck access to ranch in Turtle Valley

Application of treated sewage sludge mixed with soil on the ranch has been contentious

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Peewee Hornets sting Kelowna team for Valley of Champions win

Salmon Arm sees four teams compete in Okanagan event

Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Snapshot: Western grebe count

Salmon Arm numbers on par with past three years

Okanagan orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Lake Country’s Witzke Orchards looks to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Most Read