Shuswap women’s rec soccer returns with COVID restrictions

Indoor soccer returns in November after outdoor program wraps up

Alyssa Schwandt heads upfield with the ball while Brenna Nakazawa comes alongside to check her during Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association play on Oct. 8, 2020 under the lights at Little Mountain Park. Referee Eugene Roy and Lizzy Mair can be seen in the background. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap women returned to Little Mountain this month to play recreational soccer under the lights, but will be moving indoors in November.

Adhering to recommendations and guidelines set out by Canada Soccer and BC Soccer, Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association returned to play in September, with a series of games under the lights. The series will wrap up at the end of October.

Registration has opened for an indoor session running from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 2020 under COVID-19 restrictions. The format will be modified from previous seasons but will still take place at the SASCU Indoor Memorial arena. The first 48 women registered and paid, or by Oct. 31, will be assigned to teams.

Registration can be done online at www.swrsa.net.

Read more: Women still trailblazing after 40 years

Read more: Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccer