Shuswap youth basketball players taught by one of Canada’s top coaches

Allison McNeill coaches youth basketball players about footwork and placement on the court. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap youth basketball players got to learn from one of Canada’s best coaches.

On April 28 and 29, basketball players from local schools in grades 4-7 and 8-11 got the opportunity to be coached by Allison McNeill.

McNeill has been head coach of the Canadian women’s national basketball team as well as an Olympic coach, placing her as one of Canada’s most decorated basketball coaches. She helped Canada’s rise in world standings from 22nd to eighth place.

McNeill is a Salmon Arm Secondary alumnus.

READ MORE: Shuswap spring soccer kicks off with youth Timbit program

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks handed first regulation playoff loss, drop Game 1 to Penticton

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmbasketballJunior Sports