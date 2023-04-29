Shuswap youth basketball players taught by one of Canada’s top coaches

Shuswap youth basketball players got to learn from one of Canada’s best coaches.
On April 28 and 29, basketball players from local schools in grades 4-7 and 8-11 got the opportunity to be coached by Allison McNeill.
McNeill has been head coach of the Canadian women’s national basketball team as well as an Olympic coach, placing her as one of Canada’s most decorated basketball coaches. She helped Canada’s rise in world standings from 22nd to eighth place.
McNeill is a Salmon Arm Secondary alumnus.
