Shuswap youth soccer teams take first in Revelstoke tournament

Gillian Simpson of the Shuswap FC U17 girl’s team makes a pass by heading the ball during the team’s game against the Kootenay FC. (Mike Simpson Photo)

Shuswap Youth Soccer teams dominated the field at the Revelstoke Little Bear soccer tournament Sept. 8-9, coming out on top in several divisions.

The Little Bear tournament is the final event of the season for soccer players in Revelstoke and brings together players of all age groups from across B.C. and as far away as Alberta to help them close out the season with a big event.

The Shuswap FC made a great showing this year, with five different Shuswap teams taking first place in their age groups and two more placing in the top three.

The U11, U13, U15 and U17 Shuswap FC girls’ teams, along with the U12 boys’ team, all won their divisions.

The U14 and U16 boys’ teams both came in third place in their age group.

Tournament organizer Alan Chell said the out-of-town teams just love coming to Revelstoke for the hospitality, scenery, facilities and the friendly tournament format.

Some of the added bonuses for the youths are the skills competition and Saturday night pool party.

Chell compliments the Parks and Recreation Department for an outstanding job in preparing the fields.

“They really care about the fields and they have the expertise to create perfect playing conditions,” he said in a news release.

As well, both the Revelstoke adult and youth referees provided excellent refereeing over the weekend and he also thanks the referees from the Kootenays and Shuswap.