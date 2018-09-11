Gillian Simpson of the Shuswap FC U17 girl’s team makes a pass by heading the ball during the team’s game against the Kootenay FC. (Mike Simpson Photo)

Shuswap youth soccer teams take first in Revelstoke tournament

Little Bear tournament wraps up the soccer season

Shuswap Youth Soccer teams dominated the field at the Revelstoke Little Bear soccer tournament Sept. 8-9, coming out on top in several divisions.

The Little Bear tournament is the final event of the season for soccer players in Revelstoke and brings together players of all age groups from across B.C. and as far away as Alberta to help them close out the season with a big event.

Related: Shuswap U15 girls make history at Provincial Cup

The Shuswap FC made a great showing this year, with five different Shuswap teams taking first place in their age groups and two more placing in the top three.

The U11, U13, U15 and U17 Shuswap FC girls’ teams, along with the U12 boys’ team, all won their divisions.

The U14 and U16 boys’ teams both came in third place in their age group.

Tournament organizer Alan Chell said the out-of-town teams just love coming to Revelstoke for the hospitality, scenery, facilities and the friendly tournament format.

Some of the added bonuses for the youths are the skills competition and Saturday night pool party.

Chell compliments the Parks and Recreation Department for an outstanding job in preparing the fields.

“They really care about the fields and they have the expertise to create perfect playing conditions,” he said in a news release.

Related: Shuswap soccer players take gold in Washington tournament

As well, both the Revelstoke adult and youth referees provided excellent refereeing over the weekend and he also thanks the referees from the Kootenays and Shuswap.

 

Shuswap FC U17 girl’s players face off against the Kootenay FC in the Revelstoke Little Bear soccer tournament. (Mike Simpson photo)

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Just Posted

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

Building stats indicate increase in single-family homes, residential units

UPDATE: Source of fecal bacteria in Turtle Creek near Revelstoke unknown

The source of the fecal bacteria in Turtle Creek, south of Revelstoke… Continue reading

Two utility vehicles stolen overnight from Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

RCMP investigate theft of two bright orange Kubota RTVs

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

MANifest Kelowna to bring awareness to men’s mental health and the opioid crisis

MANifest Kelowna set to promote better health and wellbeing through dialogue and “manly” fun.

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Will legalized marijuana impact the Canadian military?

Allies have been closely following Canada’s year-long work to develop its policy on pot

VIDEO: Summerland Material Girls hold quilt show

Quilters’s guild displays 140 handmade quilts

Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Shuswap youth soccer teams take first in Revelstoke tournament

Little Bear tournament wraps up the soccer season

Most Read