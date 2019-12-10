Shuswap’s North Zone Kings win one of two versus Thompson Zone

The North Zone Kings came away with one loss and one win in a pair of close games against the Thompson Zone over the weekend. (Photo submitted)

The North Zone Kings came away with one loss and one win in a pair of close games against the Thompson Zone.

The two games were held last weekend in Merritt and were won and lost by a single point, making them particularly nail biting battles.

The first game saw the Kings draw first blood courtesy of Erik Pastro, Nathan Mayes and Ryder de Nys. Maddux Martin scored the team’s second goal in an unassisted power play in the second period. Thompson came back in the third period though, bringing the final score to 4-2 for the Thompson Zone team.

In game two, Maddux was assisted by Jaxon Haddath and Charlie Kehl to bring the Kings to an early 1-0 lead. The Kings’ goalie, Matthew Kuhnlein managed to defend against Thompson’s shots twice, letting in one goal before Kellan Mooney brought the game to its final score of 2-1 for the Kings.

The Kings will playing again at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament in the new year.

