The Pink Piston Paddlers took part in the Vernon Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, July 22. (File photo)

Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers beat the heat at Vernon Dragon Boat Festival

Team comes in first in B Finals.

  • Jul. 26, 2023 12:12 p.m.
  • Sports

Members of the Pink Piston Paddlers took part in the Vernon Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, July 22.

The festival was hosted by the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club at Swan Lake.

The hot weather didn’t stop all participating teams from having a fun and enjoyable day, said the Pink Pistons’ Lesley Gentles.

The Pink Pistons had three races and improved their times with each race. Their third and final race was participating in the B Finals, and despite the heat, the team managed to ‘paddle hard’ and come in first.

“Our day was full of chat and laughter and was thoroughly enjoyed by all,” said Gentles. “Thank you to all participants and all organizers for a very successful and fun festival.”

Read more: Salmon Arm dragon boat event offered day of fun and camaraderie

Read more: Shuswap dragon boaters honour teammate’s cancer-fighting accomplishments

newsroom@saobserver.net
