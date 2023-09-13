The Shuswap's Pink Piston Paddlers won their last race at the 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, held Sept. 9-10 at Skaha Lake. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers end season with win in Penticton

Team takes part in 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

The Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers concluded their paddling season with a win at the 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

The event took place Sept. 9-10, hosted by the Penticton Sports Association at Skaha Lake. The Pink Piston Paddler’s Lesley Gentles said 74 teams from all over B.C., Alberta and from as far as Saskatchewan took part.

“The weather was hot; however, that didn’t stop all the participating teams from having a fun and enjoyable weekend,” said Gentles. “While the Pink Pistons did not achieve any medals over the weekend, we did win our final race on the Sunday which was a great way to end our paddling season this year.

“Our weekend was full of chat, laughter and fun and was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thank you to all participants and all organizers for a very successful and fun festival.”

Read more: Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers beat the heat at Vernon Dragon Boat Festival

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

PaddlingSports

Previous story
Revelstoke athletic therapist inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Shuswap 4-H Cloverbud twins Colby and Hadley Miller showing their twin lambs at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept, 9, 2023. (Scarlett Hutchison photo)
Column: Salmon Arm Fair an invaluable learning experience for 4-H clubs

The Shuswap Community Foundation’s Roger Parenteau receives a cheque for $53,250 from Lakeview Cruise-In’s Preston Johnston and Darin Haayer on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The money was raised at the Sept. 1 Cruise-In event, which was a fundraiser for the community foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (Photo contributed)
Donations continue pouring in to aid Shuswap communities impacted by wildfire

A single prostrate knotweed removed mechanically from Little Mountain Sports Fields and photographed on July 26, 2023. (City of Salmon Arm photo)
Herbicide use planned to control weed infestation at Salmon Arm sports field

Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)
Rotary Club of Salmon Arm raises more than $57,000 for support groups