Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers end season with win in Penticton

The Shuswap’s Pink Piston Paddlers concluded their paddling season with a win at the 2023 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

The event took place Sept. 9-10, hosted by the Penticton Sports Association at Skaha Lake. The Pink Piston Paddler’s Lesley Gentles said 74 teams from all over B.C., Alberta and from as far as Saskatchewan took part.

“The weather was hot; however, that didn’t stop all the participating teams from having a fun and enjoyable weekend,” said Gentles. “While the Pink Pistons did not achieve any medals over the weekend, we did win our final race on the Sunday which was a great way to end our paddling season this year.

“Our weekend was full of chat, laughter and fun and was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thank you to all participants and all organizers for a very successful and fun festival.”

