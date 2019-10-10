Shuswap’s Yetis U-16 girls rugby team earns berth at Provincials

Team will play in Kamloops on Oct. 12 and 13 versus B.C.’s best

Yeti Leah Cavanagh comes up to tackle a Langley player at the Burnaby Lake Metrotown Tournament held on Sunday, Oct. 6. (Photo submitted)

The Yeti U16 girls’ rugby team finished a tournament in Burnaby with a net win to propel them into provincials in Kamloops.

The Burnaby Lake Metrotown Tournament held on Oct. 6 saw teams from Langley, Abbotsford and Salmon Arm compete against each other in a series of close games, comebacks and ties.

In the first game against a Langley team, Amy Harder started the game right away and scored first for the Yetis.

The lead was short-lived though as Langley came back with three goals that went unanswered for the remainder of the game.

Next, the girls went head-to-head with Abbotsford.

Yeti captain Eve Maxwell scored two goals by outmaneuvering the opposing team long enough to score in their end zone.

Leah Cavanagh also stepped up and was able to fake out her opponents and left them in her wake to score the Yeti’s second goal.

The final score for the game against Abbotsford was two nothing.

After enduring the loss to the Langley team earlier, the Yetis had a chance at redemption when they met a second time.

Eve Maxwell was the first to score, with Meika Warkentin and Aila Norlin working together to score a second.

Langley responded with two goals, ending the game with two points each.

Facing off against Abbotsford for the second time, point-winning plays were made by Aila Norlin, Marissa Dollack and Amy Harder.

At the game’s final whistle the Yetis came out on top with three points to the Abbotsford team’s two.

The Yetis will go on to Provincials on Oct. 12 and 13 in Kamloops.

