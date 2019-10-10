Yeti Leah Cavanagh comes up to tackle a Langley player at the Burnaby Lake Metrotown Tournament held on Sunday, Oct. 6. (Photo submitted)

Shuswap’s Yetis U-16 girls rugby team earns berth at Provincials

Team will play in Kamloops on Oct. 12 and 13 versus B.C.’s best

The Yeti U16 girls’ rugby team finished a tournament in Burnaby with a net win to propel them into provincials in Kamloops.

The Burnaby Lake Metrotown Tournament held on Oct. 6 saw teams from Langley, Abbotsford and Salmon Arm compete against each other in a series of close games, comebacks and ties.

Read more: B.C. Lions hype-man marks 15 years of cheers

Read more: Yeti Rugby Club teams place among top four in provincial competition

In the first game against a Langley team, Amy Harder started the game right away and scored first for the Yetis.

The lead was short-lived though as Langley came back with three goals that went unanswered for the remainder of the game.

Next, the girls went head-to-head with Abbotsford.

Yeti captain Eve Maxwell scored two goals by outmaneuvering the opposing team long enough to score in their end zone.

Leah Cavanagh also stepped up and was able to fake out her opponents and left them in her wake to score the Yeti’s second goal.

The final score for the game against Abbotsford was two nothing.

After enduring the loss to the Langley team earlier, the Yetis had a chance at redemption when they met a second time.

Eve Maxwell was the first to score, with Meika Warkentin and Aila Norlin working together to score a second.

Langley responded with two goals, ending the game with two points each.

Read more: Shuswap U16 girls soccer team nets third place at provincial championships

Read more: ‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Facing off against Abbotsford for the second time, point-winning plays were made by Aila Norlin, Marissa Dollack and Amy Harder.

At the game’s final whistle the Yetis came out on top with three points to the Abbotsford team’s two.

The Yetis will go on to Provincials on Oct. 12 and 13 in Kamloops.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan runners separated by one second
Next story
Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, local bid made top three

Shuswap’s Yetis U-16 girls rugby team earns berth at Provincials

Team will play in Kamloops on Oct. 12 and 13 versus B.C.’s best

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

UPDATE: Judge agrees to hearing on cop killer’s mental state

Oscar Arfmann convicted of first-degree murder, but could be found not criminallly responsible

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Former Okanagan football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Most Read