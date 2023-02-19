Sicamous community getting pumped up for new recreation feature

The district is asking for input about a possible pump track at Finlayson Park

The image shows the proposed location for a pump track in Finlayson Park. (District of Sicamous image)

The District of Sicamous is considering a new feature at Finlayson Park and wants the public’s input.

The park may be home to a pump track in in the future, if there is enough community support and further public engagement is successful.

A pump track is a circuit track built to include straight stretches, rolling mounds and banked corners or berms. The circuit is completed when a rider of a bicycle, skateboard or scooter, pumps to gain momentum and uses their body to keep that momentum going, instead of pedaling to continue moving.

Pump tracks are for riders of all ages and are a place to practise jumping, turning corners, repetition and muscle memory.

Pump tracks are often made with asphalt today, but used to be made of dirt.

Community members can share their comments and cast a vote for or against a pump track at Finlayson Park on the district website.

