Sicamous Curling Club Day League hosts Funspiel

March 4th and 5th were action-packed days at the Sicamous Curling Club.

Eight teams competed in the second annual two-person Funspiel, an event that was interrupted in 2021 by COVID-19.

Action ended Friday night with only a two-point differential between the teams. Saturday’s finals ended in close games with Chris DeWitt/Marie Gray claiming 1st, Deborah and Bruce Ritchie, 2nd, and Rob Sutherland/Rigmor Short, 3rd.

“It was great to see curlers back on the ice in a competitive, social, fun event as covid restrictions ease,” said club president Brenda DeVos. “Everyone had a great time enjoying curling, lunch and prizes.”

A tribute to the Ukrainian community was also held at the end of the event to show support.

The Sicamous Curling Club welcomes new curlers, or those wanting to get back into the sport. In addition to the Day League, there are also men’s and ladies’ leagues in the evenings, providing a great way to to meet new people and have some fun in the winter.

For more information about the Sicamous Curling Club, or to join, contact Brenda at 250-463-5561.

