Sicamous Curling Club is hosting a rock/popstar funspiel Jan. 27 and 28, with costumes, a dinner and cash prizes. (Sicamous Curling Club/ Facebook)

Sicamous Curling Club hosts rock star bonspiel

Costumes, dinner and cash prizes to entertain athletes over two-day competition

The Sicamous Curling Club is inviting teams to join them for a rocking good time at their Rock/ Popstar Funspiel.

The fun starts Friday, Jan. 27 when teams compete to get to the finals of the curling bonspiel. There will be a dinner served at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the finals will take place at 7.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as rock stars/ pop idols Saturday to try and win a prize for best team costume.

There will be cash prizes and a 50/50 draw throughout the weekend.

All skill levels are welcome and the cost is $200 per team.

A sign-up sheet is available at the Sicamous Curling Club, open Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., and curlers can sign up or get more information by emailing sicamouscurling@gmail.com.

