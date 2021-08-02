Sicamous Eagles 2021-22 hockey season to begin October 1

Season tickets to the team’s games are now available

Sicamous Eagles player Andrew Berkelaar attempts to flip the puck past Chase Heat Goalie Vince Benedetto on February 21, 2020. (Rick Koch Photo)

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its 2021-22 regular season schedule on July 30.

On July 31, Sicamous’ own KIJHL team, the Eagles, announced season tickets to their games were on sale.

The Eagles’ first game will be on October 1, when they visit the Chase Heat for a Doug Birks Division rivalry matchup.

Sicamous will play 42 games in the regular season. Of those games, eight will be played against each of their division rivals: the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Chase Heat, Kamloops Storm and Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the defending KIJHL champions.

The Eagles’ remaining 10 games will be played two each against the five teams in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division.

The KIJHL’s regular season concludes on Feb. 19, 2021. The playoffs begin three days later on February 22 as 16 teams will begin their quest for the Teck Cup.

