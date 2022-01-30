Sicamous Eagles add to 100 Mile House’s woe

Deuces were wild Saturday, Jan. 29, for the Sicamous Eagles, result in unlucky No. 13 for the visiting 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Eagles scored twice in each of the three periods for a 6-3 win over the staggering Wranglers in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play at the Sicamous Recreation Centre. The Wranglers have lost 13 in a row.

Hayden Fast scored twice for the Eagles while singles went to Tayce Miller, Alex Smith (shorthanded), Jordan Radke (powerplay) and Dmytry Dyskin.

Reid Stumpf scored twice for the Wranglers, Bryce Burnett added the other.

Evan Leggett made 24 saves for the win in goal while Loic Mainguy-Crepault stopped 30 shots for 100 Mile House.

• The Wranglers fell 4-3 to the Chase Heat at home Friday, Jan. 28, with the visitors scoring all of their goals in the second period.

Trevor Kennedy had two goals for the Heat, Diego Flota and Garrett Martin had the others.

Ethan Sanders scored twice for 100 Mile House with Burnett adding the third goal.

Roderic May picked up the win for the Heat, making 25 stops while Jesse Schindel made 41 saves in a losing effort.

• The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Eagles at home and the Heat on the road.

REVELSTOKE 4 SICAMOUS 1

Carter Bettenson, Brandon Gallo, and Brady Augot – all on the powerplay – and Collin Kozijn’s shorthanded goal took care of the scoring in the Grizzlies’ 4-1 win over the Eagles Friday.

Jace Ticknor, on a powerplay, spoiled Brandon Weare’s shutout bid with just nine seconds remaining in the game. Weare finished with 27 saves. Gage Reimer made 48 stops for the Eagles.

REVELSTOKE 4 CHASE 3 (SO)

Ronin Pusch had the only goal in the shootout, giving the Grizzlies the win. Pusch, Brandon Kasdorf and Cole Berg scored in regulation time for Revelstoke. Dylan Handel and Tyson Mallet scored for Chase while the Heat’s Owen Dean scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 12:19 of the third period to force extra time.

Weare made 27 saves in the game and stopped Chase’s Handel, Lucas Ouellette and Jacob Biensch in the shootout. Jack Osmond had 46 saves in the loss for the Heat.

• The Kelowna Chiefs and Summerland Steam split a weekend home-and-home affair, each team winning on the road.

SUMMERLAND 7 KELOWNA 4

The Steam overcame a 3-1 first-period deficit at the Rutland Arena Friday night. Summerland took a 5-3 lead into the third period on goals from Nate McIssac, Jack Lynes, Michael Greenwood and Prezton Stewart (powerplay) in the middle frame.

Jackson MacDonald, Ethan Swift and Zach Mansfield, into an empty net, rounded out the Steam scoring.

Jordan Lowry (shorthanded), Levi Lamotte, Ty Marchant and Sam Dixon scored for Kelowna, who got a 21-save showing from Frederick Larochelle in net while Ben Lewis stopped 45 shots for the Steam.

KELOWNA 6 SUMMERLAND 3

In the rematch Saturday in Summerland, Lowry’s second shorthanded marker in as many nights snapped a 3-3 third-period tie, lifting Kelowna to the two points. Lowry and Brett Joseph added insurance markers late in the contest.

Marchant (powerplay), Jacob Raush and Nick Morin staked the Chiefs to a 3-0 lead 25 minutes into the contest. The Steam rallied with a powerplay marker from Greenwood at 18:20 of the second period, and two goals in the first 2:03 of the third period from MacDonald, one coming on the powerplay.

Larochelle made 36 saves for Kelowna while Lewis stopped 29 for the Steam.

• The Princeton Posse moved into fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a win and a loss.

PRINCETON 5 NORTH OKANAGAN 4 (OT)

Despite giving up the lead on the road late in the third period Friday, Jan. 28, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, the Posse picked up a vital extra point when Will Stewart scored at 2:56 of the first overtime. The win moved Princeton into a tie on points with the Knights in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot, but the Posse have two more wins.

Auston O’Neil and Mason Mowat each had two goals for Princeton, their second markers coming on third-period powerplays at 10:15 and 15:23 to give the Posse a 4-3 lead.

Ty McNaughton’s second goal of the night less than a minute later at 16:33 forced overtime.

Peyton Trzaska stopped 25 shots for the Posse while Jake Dubinsky made 34 saves for the Knights.

OSOYOOS 5 PRINCETON 1

Sean Mitchell had the only goal for the Posse, cutting Osoyoos’ lead to 2-1 early in the second period.

Cort Castonguay made 23 saves for Princeton, who outshot Osoyoos 32-28. Kenny Gerow picked up the win in net for the league-leading Coyotes.

• In the Kootenays, the Golden Rockets split a pair of weekend road games.

FERNIE 4 GOLDEN 1

Jordan Lario had the Rockets’ lone goal in Friday’s road defeat. Colton Day picked up the loss in goal, making 34 saves.

GOLDEN 6 CRESTON VALLEY 4

Will Vernon scored three times to pace Golden in Saturday’s victory at Creston. Andrew Teare, Henry Loewen, and Kade Cochlan also scored for the winners.

Levi Hall made 45 saves to collect the win in goal.

The Rockets conclude a three-game weekend swing in Fruitvale, against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at 2 p.m. PST.

Click here to see the league’s standings as of Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Sunday, Jan. 30: Golden Rockets at Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2 p.m. PST);

Monday, Jan. 31: Chase Heat at Sicamous Eagles (7 p.m.);

Tuesday, Feb. 1: North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse (7 p.m.);

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Summerland Steam at Chase Heat (7 p.m.);

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Sicamous Eagles at 100 Mile House Wranglers (7 p.m.);

Wednesday, Feb. 2: North Okanagan Knights at Kelowna Chiefs (7 p.m.).

