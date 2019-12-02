Malik Kaddoura of the Sicamous Eagles crashes the Creston Valley Thundercats net on Sunday, Dec. 1. Kaddoura tallied up a pair of goals in the third period to help the Eagles beat the visitors 6-3. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Malik Kaddoura of the Sicamous Eagles crashes the Creston Valley Thundercats net on Sunday, Dec. 1. Kaddoura tallied up a pair of goals in the third period to help the Eagles beat the visitors 6-3. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous Eagles beat Creston, snap winless streak

6-3 victory over Thunder Cats marks Eagles’ first win since late October

The Sicamous Eagles dominated the third period on their way to victory over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, snapping a winless streak that had persisted since late October.

Brayden Haskell of the Eagles got his team off to a great start, scoring twice in the opening period with assists credited to Kale Wareham and Brandon Pelletier.

Read More: Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

Read More: Word on the street: What preparations do you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

The Thunder Cats got on the board early in the second period with a goal from Kyle James. Carson Small followed up to tie the game before the period’s halfway point. James potted another on the power-play to give Creston Valley the edge going into the third period.

The Thunder Cats were called for having too many men on the ice midway through the third period and Malik Kaddoura made them pay for it, scoring with assists from Jaxon Danilec and Michael Wong. Kaddoura followed up with his second of the game just a minute later to put the score at 4-3 Sicamous. With just over a minute left to play, Trysten Brookman scored another for the Eagles, prompting the Thunder Cats to pull their goaltender. Brandon Pelletier got the puck and put it in the empty net to wrap up a 6-3 win for the Eagles.

The losing streak is over, but the Eagles still sit in last place in their division, trailing two points behind the Kamloops Storm.

Read More: Registration opens for 20th annual Shuswap music festival

Read More: Chase youth softball player to visit Africa and share love of sport

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks
Next story
Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Art Gallery extending hours to explore Little Lake

Elements of felted fibre sculpture will be spun into yarn, available for sale.

Sicamous Eagles beat Creston, snap winless streak

6-3 victory over Thunder Cats marks Eagles’ first win since late October

Word on the street: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

The Observer asked: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Eagles’ winless run continues against Revelstoke and Osoyoos.

The team will have a chance to improve their fortunes against Creston Valley today.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

B.C. mom charged with abducting child to face trial in U.K. this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Six-year-old girl organizes baking initiative for Summerland Fire Department

Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

Pre-trial conference allotted an extra week to trial proper

UPDATE: Woman dies in North Okanagan crash

Highway 97A closed for several hours during Dec. 1 incident in Spallumcheen

Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Most Read