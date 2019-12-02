Sicamous Eagles beat Creston, snap winless streak

Malik Kaddoura of the Sicamous Eagles crashes the Creston Valley Thundercats net on Sunday, Dec. 1. Kaddoura tallied up a pair of goals in the third period to help the Eagles beat the visitors 6-3. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Malik Kaddoura of the Sicamous Eagles crashes the Creston Valley Thundercats net on Sunday, Dec. 1. Kaddoura tallied up a pair of goals in the third period to help the Eagles beat the visitors 6-3. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles dominated the third period on their way to victory over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, snapping a winless streak that had persisted since late October.

Brayden Haskell of the Eagles got his team off to a great start, scoring twice in the opening period with assists credited to Kale Wareham and Brandon Pelletier.

The Thunder Cats got on the board early in the second period with a goal from Kyle James. Carson Small followed up to tie the game before the period’s halfway point. James potted another on the power-play to give Creston Valley the edge going into the third period.

The Thunder Cats were called for having too many men on the ice midway through the third period and Malik Kaddoura made them pay for it, scoring with assists from Jaxon Danilec and Michael Wong. Kaddoura followed up with his second of the game just a minute later to put the score at 4-3 Sicamous. With just over a minute left to play, Trysten Brookman scored another for the Eagles, prompting the Thunder Cats to pull their goaltender. Brandon Pelletier got the puck and put it in the empty net to wrap up a 6-3 win for the Eagles.

The losing streak is over, but the Eagles still sit in last place in their division, trailing two points behind the Kamloops Storm.

