Sicamous Eagles beat Summerland for first win of 2020

The 6-3 victory came on the same night as the Eagles’ annual cancer fundraiser.

On the heels of a 8-2 mauling at the hands of the Fernie Ghostriders, the Sicamous Eagles rallied to beat the Summerland Steam at home for their first win of 2020.

The first period started off slow until the Eagles unleashed a flurry of offence with six minutes until the intermission. Trevor Ebeling scored the Eagles’ first goal on the power-play and just 20 seconds later James Pedersen made it a two-goal lead. The Eagles got control of the puck after the next face off and Jaxon Danilec scored on Darby Tipton for the third time in under a minute. This sent the Eagles into the intermission with a three-goal lead.

To kick off the second period, Pedersen scored his second of the game to put the Eagles up 4-0 in what was shaping up to be a rout for the home team. The Summerland squad proved that they hadn’t run out of steam just yet with a goal from Morey Babakaiff three minutes after Pedersen’s.

The Steam hit some serious penalty trouble midway through the period, leading to forward Lane French being sent off with a game misconduct for harassing the officials. Ty Banser managed to score with 3:40 left in the second period, leaving the score 4-2 Steam at the end of the period.

Early in the third period, James Guidon tallied up the Eagles’ fifth goal and Danilec was hot on his teammates’ heels with a sixth goal 26 seconds later. The home team dug in their heels to defend their four goal lead. A Summerland goal of the stick of Matthew Byrne was not enough to tip the balance in the visitors’ favour. The final buzzer sounded on a 6-3 win for Sicamous.

The win came on a special evening when the team was honouring past Eagles coaches, players and other important contributors to its 25 years in the KIJHL. Those being recognized took the ice during the first intermission to have their photo taken.

The game was also a part of the Eagles’ parents weekend and pink at the rink fundraiser. The highest bidders in a silent auction took home one of three custom pink jerseys worn by the team and emblazoned with the breast cancer awareness ribbon. Other silent auction items included pro hockey jerseys, and a houseboat vacation and pontoon boat rental donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the oncology unit at Shuswap Lake General hospital.



